Big Weather's Big Recipe: Garden Fresh Salsa

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's been so hot lately, I wanted to do a recipe that wouldn't heat up a kitchen. Plus, it's that time of year where tomatoes, onions, and peppers are all fresh and available at the farmer's markets around the region. I LOVE going to the Sate Farmer's Market!
Now, let's make some garden fresh salsa.
Ingredients
2 T Olive Oil
1 t Salt
Juice of 1 lime
1 cup parsley (chopped)
1/2 - 3/4 cup green onions
1 red medium onion chopped
2 green peppers chopped
1 can corn - drained and rinsed
1 can black beans - drained and rinsed
Preparation
1. Chop the green peppers and put in large bowl.
2. Chop the onion and add to bowl
3. Chop the green onion and add your preference, I go with more.
4. Add the Corn and Beans
5. Chop the Parsley and add to bowl. (You can use cilantro or some other fresh herb for this. Two of my family members have the gene that makes cilantro taste like soap, so I use parsley.)
6. Add the salt, olive oil, and juice of one lime. Stir and let sit, for at least an hour.
7. Chop the tomatoes. Add the tomatoes right before serving. It keeps them from making the salsa too juicy (unless you like that).
8. Stir it up and you're good to go!
Not only does this make a good, chunky salsa with chips, it's a great relish for on a taco or fajita. And feel free to switch out things. If you like a lot of tomatoes, double it. If you like it more smooth, run the whole thing through a food processor. Try adding other spices and see what happens! Whatever changes you make, let me know how it turns out. And if you've got a recipe, I'd love to try it too. Just email it to me here. My email is at the bottom of my bio. In the meantime, stay cool and enjoy!
