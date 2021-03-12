Big Weather's Big Recipe: Giant Chicken Quesadilla

I've seen this recipe in various spots on the internet recently, so I decided to make my own. I love quesadillas and I thought this would be a fun one to make. One note, after the ingredients and prep, check my notes for a few adjustments to the recipe on the video. Let's get to it!
Ingredients
6 large flour tortillas
4 medium sized tortillas
1 rotisserie chicken
2 cups of cheese, your choice (I used Quesadilla and Cheddar mixed)
1/2 packet of taco seasoning
1 sm. can chopped green chilies (or whatever peppers you like)
1 8oz. jar of salsa
1/2 bottle of queso sauce
Preparation
1. Pick the rotisserie chicken clean and set chicken aside
2. Line baking pan with foil and spray with non-stick spray
3. Line pan with 4 of the large tortillas and 2 of the smaller ones.
4. Pour half the cheese on the tortillas
5. Add the chicken
6. Top the chicken with taco seasoning, chilies, salsa, queso, and the rest of the cheese.
7. Top the cheese with the rest of tortillas and fold over. I used water to hold it together.
8. Spray with non-stick spray
9. Cover with foil and place another baking sheet over the tortillas and press down.
10. Bake at 450 for 20 minutes.
11. Slice and serve with your favorite toppings: hot sauce, lettuce, sour cream, etc.
So here's what happened. The taste was great. The texture? Not so much. It was really dry!
I was surprised by this. So, here's what I will change next time. I'll add more moisture inside, like some black olives, fresh tomatoes, and a can of drained corn. I really think that would up the moisture quotient. Plus, more salsa or some guacamole on the outside would help as well.
Finally, you could use some melted butter, instead of non-stick spray, to bake it. Just some thoughts... Still, a fun recipe we will make again. Enjoy!
