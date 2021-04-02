Big Weather's Big Recipe: Jeff's Pittsburgh Potatoes

Everyday in TV there are amazing behind-the-scenes folks who make sure we get on TV. You never learn who they are, but I'm thankful for each and every one of them. This recipe is from one of those folks, Jeff, who I worked with in Pittsburgh. His grandma always made it. It makes a great side, especially for big meals like Easter. Let's get to it:1/2 Stick Butter2 Cups Frozen O'Brien Hash Brown Potatoes (the one with peppers and onions)8 oz. Can of Cream of Chicken Soup8 oz. Sour Cream2 C Cheddar Cheese Shredded1/4 cup Bread Crumbs1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees2. Melt stick of butter in the microwave3. Mix the butter with soup and sour cream4. Add Hash browns and mix well5. Add cheddar cheese and mix well6. Pour into 9x13 Casserole dish and even it out7. Sprinkle bread crumbs on top8. Bake for at least 45 minutes, uncovered until golden brownI do usually add some salt after it's baked, but that is definitely to taste. Also, the original recipe called for a full stick of butter, I knocked it back to a half of a stick. Also, I used 2 1/2 cups of the potato mix, I could've just made it 3 and that would be fine. I hope you like this big meal side dish, I know we do. Good luck and good eating!