Big Weather's Big Recipe: Sausage, Peppers & Onions

Back in my days of being a fireman, one of my favorite meals at the firehouse, up in central Pennsylvania, was Sausage, Peppers & Onions. Now I know there are a million different ways to cook this, but over the years, this is the one I've come up with. Let's get to it!10 Italian Sausage Links1 Large Onion3 Peppers, I like to choose different colorsOlive Oil8oz Beer or water1/2 jar of your favorite spaghetti sauce10 rollsMozzarella cheeseSalt & Pepper1. Slice the peppers and onions.2. Put sausages and beer (or water) in a pan over medium heat and cover. Cook until temps are 160.3. In a separate pan, over high heat, pour in 2 Tablespoons of Olive Oil and let it heat for 30 seconds.4. Carefully add the peppers and onions and salt & pepper to taste. (If you're unsure how much, 1 teaspoon of salt, 1/2 teaspoon of black pepper.)5. Cook until soft, about 10 minutes.6. Add spaghetti sauce to peppers and onions, turn to low and let simmer, uncovered.7. Remove sausages from their pan, drain, and place the pan back over medium heat.8. Add the sausages back in to crisp up the skins.9. Add the pepper and onion mix to the peppers.10. Let simmer for 15 minutes.11. Put sausage & sauce in a bun. Cover with Mozzarella cheese.12. Place in oven heated to 450 for about 5 minutes to melt the cheeseYou can actually eat this at several different stages. Don't want spaghetti sauce, just go with the naked peppers and onions. Or you can skip the cheese and oven steps, still awesome. And you can vary the sausages. I used sweet and mild this time. If you like it spicier, use the hot sausages. You can even buy some of the jarred hot peppers in the pickle aisle. Chopped them up and add them to your pepper mix. Or switch out one of the bell peppers with a jalpeno. That would kick it up a notch. Whatever you like, these are easy and yummy. Enjoy!