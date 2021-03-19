Big Weather's Big Recipe: Sausage, Peppers & Onions

Back in my days of being a fireman, one of my favorite meals at the firehouse, up in central Pennsylvania, was Sausage, Peppers & Onions. Now I know there are a million different ways to cook this, but over the years, this is the one I've come up with. Let's get to it!
Ingredients
10 Italian Sausage Links
1 Large Onion
3 Peppers, I like to choose different colors
Olive Oil
8oz Beer or water
1/2 jar of your favorite spaghetti sauce
10 rolls
Mozzarella cheese
Salt & Pepper
Preparation
1. Slice the peppers and onions.
2. Put sausages and beer (or water) in a pan over medium heat and cover. Cook until temps are 160.
3. In a separate pan, over high heat, pour in 2 Tablespoons of Olive Oil and let it heat for 30 seconds.
4. Carefully add the peppers and onions and salt & pepper to taste. (If you're unsure how much, 1 teaspoon of salt, 1/2 teaspoon of black pepper.)
5. Cook until soft, about 10 minutes.
6. Add spaghetti sauce to peppers and onions, turn to low and let simmer, uncovered.
7. Remove sausages from their pan, drain, and place the pan back over medium heat.
8. Add the sausages back in to crisp up the skins.
9. Add the pepper and onion mix to the peppers.
10. Let simmer for 15 minutes.
11. Put sausage & sauce in a bun. Cover with Mozzarella cheese.
12. Place in oven heated to 450 for about 5 minutes to melt the cheese
You can actually eat this at several different stages. Don't want spaghetti sauce, just go with the naked peppers and onions. Or you can skip the cheese and oven steps, still awesome. And you can vary the sausages. I used sweet and mild this time. If you like it spicier, use the hot sausages. You can even buy some of the jarred hot peppers in the pickle aisle. Chopped them up and add them to your pepper mix. Or switch out one of the bell peppers with a jalpeno. That would kick it up a notch. Whatever you like, these are easy and yummy. Enjoy!
