Bites and booze: Here are 3 new bars and eateries in Raleigh

Wilson's Eatery
Photo: wilson's eatery/Yelp
An East Raleigh newcomer, Wilson's Eatery is a Southern-inspired bar and restaurant at 1053 E. Whitaker Mill Road. It comes from the owners of Lynnwood Grill & Brewing Concern, with the two establishments sharing a beer garden at Dock 1053.
Visitors can expect locally sourced, made-from-scratch fare with menu offerings like pork nachos, a chopped salad, the Cha Cha's BLT (glazed pork belly, lettuce, tomato and Duke's mayo on sourdough bread) and carnitas tortas with braised pork, ham, avocado, black bean spread, cabbage, American cheese and more on brioche. Sides like broccoli salad, beer cheese mac and Belgian fries round out the menu. (Find the full menu here.)
Junction West
Photo: sara j./Yelp
New to 310 S. West St., Suite 110, is Junction West, a downtown bar that features a spacious courtyard, exposed brick and original wooden beams that are a nod to the building's industrial past, per its website. According to Get Offline, the bar has a special focus on local craft beer as one of the founders used to brew for Trophy.
Lola's Beach Bar
Photo: Phoebe N./Yelp
Stop by 1803 Glenwood Ave. in Five Points and you'll find Lola's Beach Bar. The full bar is pouring margaritas, cocktails, beer and wine, along with blue agave tequilas and freshly squeezed juices.
Pair your drinks with an array of Mexican offerings, including the Surfer: grilled chicken served with mango and pineapple salsa, avocado and cheese. Other menu items include Baja blackened fish with cilantro lime slaw; and the Quinoa Beach Bowl with chicken, avocado, spinach and tomatoes. Tacos, burritos and nachos are also available. (Find the full menu here.)