Blue Bell Ice Cream licker faces up to 20 years in prison, police say

On Wednesday, the police department said it is not resting until the now-infamous Blue Bell licker and a man she is pictured with on surveillance video are caught, even if it means working through Thursday's Fourth of July holiday.
Detectives told KTRK they are working to verify the identity of the woman who went viral when video posted to Twitter showed her licking the inside of a Blue Bell Ice Cream tub, only to place it back into a grocery store freezer.
The woman will face a charge of second-degree felony tampering with a consumer product when she is arrested, police say. If convicted, the count carries a prison term of two to 20 years.
Detectives also want to know the identity of the man in the green shirt who entered the store with her.
Blue Bell Creameries said they tracked down where the viral video took place with the help of law enforcement.
On Wednesday, the Brenham-based company posted on its website that the compromised product was at a Walmart store in Lufkin.
In a statement, Blue Bell said:
We have identified a Walmart in Lufkin, Texas, as the store where the malicious act of food tampering took place. Our staff recognized the location in the video, and we inspected the freezer case. We found a Tin Roof half gallon that appears to have been compromised. Based on security footage, the location and the inspection of the carton, we believe we may have recovered the half gallon that was tampered with. Out of an abundance of caution, we have also removed all Tin Roof half gallons from that location.
The Lufkin Police Department has been notified and is taking over the investigation.
The safety of our ice cream is our highest priority, and we work hard to maintain the highest level of confidence of our customers. Food tampering is not a joke, and we will not tolerate tampering with our products. We are grateful to the customers who alerted us and provided us with information.