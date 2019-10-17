Blue Bell Christmas-inspired ice cream flavor now available in stores

Christmas Cookies Ice Cream hit the shelves Oct. 17 and will be available through the holiday season, or until supplies run out.
The flavor is a combination of some popular holiday cookies: chocolate chip, snickerdoodle and sugar. The ice cream is then topped with red sprinkles and a green icing swirl throughout.
Blue Bell will also make available other holiday flavors Peppermint, Spiced Pumpkin Pecan and Salted Caramel Cookie.
