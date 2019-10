EMBED >More News Videos Texas Walmart has 'armed' employee guarding Blue Bell ice cream.

Blue Bell is releasing a new ice cream flavor to celebrate the Christmas season.Christmas Cookies Ice Cream will be available in stores starting Oct. 17.The flavor is a combination of some popular holiday cookies: chocolate chip, snickerdoodle and sugar. The ice cream is then topped with red sprinkles and a green icing swirl throughout.Blue Bell will also make available previous holiday flavors Peppermint, Spiced Pumpkin Pecan and Salted Caramel Cookie.