Blue Bell releases 'smoothest flavor' you could ever crave

We’ve created possibly the smoothest flavor of ice cream you could ever crave! Fudge Brownie Decadence Ice Cream is a luscious chocolate French ice cream with fudge brownie chunks and a whipped topping loaded with chocolate flakes. Available in stores beginning today! pic.twitter.com/nctOHz3HFx — Blue Bell Ice Cream (@ILoveBlueBell) September 3, 2020

Blue Bell is dripping with finesse for its latest ice cream flavor.The company said in a tweet that it has created "possibly the smoothest flavor of ice cream you could ever crave!" with its Fudge Brownie Decadence Ice Cream.That's a big claim, but Blue Bell is obviously bold enough to make it, describing its latest frozen treat as a "luscious chocolate French ice cream with fudge brownie chunks and a whipped topping loaded with chocolate flakes."You can have it for the breakfast, lunch and dinner too because the new flavor is now available in stores.Blue Bell is known for appeasing fans with fun ice cream drops.For National Ice Cream month in July, the creamery brought back a fan favorite, Milk & Cookies Ice Cream, which it described as a delicious vanilla ice cream combined with chocolate chip cookies.Like many flavor runs, it was only available for a limited time.Blue Bell Creameries is based in Brenham, Texas, and is one of the top selling ice cream manufacturers in the country.