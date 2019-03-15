Food & Drink

Blue Bell 'Strawberry Cheesecake' ice cream returns to stores

Blue Bell just unveiled its latest flavor!

BRENHAM, Texas -- Blue Bell Ice Cream announced Thursday that its Strawberry Cheesecake flavor is returning to stores.

Inside these tubs, you'll find rich cheesecake ice cream with cheesecake pieces, strawberries and swirls of strawberry sundae sauce.

You can buy the ice cream everywhere Blue Bell is sold.

