Food & Drink
Blue Bell 'Strawberry Cheesecake' ice cream returns to stores
Blue Bell just unveiled its latest flavor!
KTRK
BRENHAM, Texas -- Blue Bell Ice Cream announced Thursday that its Strawberry Cheesecake flavor is returning to stores.
Inside these tubs, you'll find rich cheesecake ice cream with cheesecake pieces, strawberries and swirls of strawberry sundae sauce.
You can buy the ice cream everywhere Blue Bell is sold.
Related topics:
food & drink
brenham
texas news
blue bell
business
food
desserts
ice cream
cheesecake
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
