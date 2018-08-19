CIRCLE OF HEALTH

Boost your health by eating fermented foods

EMBED </>More Videos

Fermented food is good for your gut and it's popping up on menus and supermarket shelves across the country.

By
Fermented food is popping up on menus across the country and on supermarket shelves too.

But beyond a food trend, researchers say they're finding significant health benefits to making fermented food a part of your daily diet

Chef William Pauley serves up lots of different dishes at his restaurant that feature fermented foods.

"We do sauerkraut. We do kimchi. We do pickles," Pauley says.

He also brews more than 100 flavors of kombucha, a type of fermented tea.

Pauley said he thinks every day people should eat something cultured, pickled and fermented.

His love for fermented food was born during a two-year stint in South Korea.

He had painful stomach ulcers growing up. They disappeared in Korea, where fermented food is everywhere.

"There, I got a little bit more balanced," Pauley said. "The cuisine, you know, fermented foods, it really balanced me out."

Dan Brewer is a licensed dietitian and says that fermented foods are great for your gut.

"The healthier your gut is, the healthier overall well-being will be," Brewer said.

Fermented foods are also thought to help reduce heart disease and type 2 diabetes.

"I think there are a lot of health benefits to consuming and making fermented foods," Brewer said.

Another popular fermented food is the South Korean dish kimchi, which Brewer says also has healthful properties, and is rich in vitamins A and C. It's also got lactobacilli bacteria, which has been linked to boosting digestion.

Kimchi is a blend of fermented cabbage, vinegar, chili peppers, scallions and garlic.

Brewer says there are lots of ways to work fermented foods into your diet and it doesn't have to be limited to kombucha or traditional kimchi. Try kefir - a kind of drinkable yogurt - sauerkraut, honey-fermented peaches and apples, or acorn squash kimchi.

"When I started feeling better, it really changed the way that I interacted with the world," Pauley said.

And while many fermented foods, like kombucha, are available in grocery stores, experts say it's easy to ferment food yourself at home. You just need the right fruits and vegetables, salt, the right temperature and time.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodfoodhealthy recipesCircle of Healthdiet
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CIRCLE OF HEALTH
Fish oil may help pregnant women prevent asthma in babies
Beauty vitamin biotin may affect medical test results
Tips, tricks to baking perfect pies from scratch
More Circle of Health
FOOD & DRINK
New report shows popular breakfast foods tainted with weed killer ingredient
Heart surgeon celebrates birthday with blood-pumping heart cake
Raleigh Restaurant Week: Local YouTubers try it out
Chipotle to retrain all workers after restaurant illnesses
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Man at center of viral Raleigh police video charged
3 children injured after car struck bicycle in Raleigh
Multi-car pileup causes traffic jam in Orange County
14-year-old bitten by shark at Atlantic Beach
Part of Brookgreen Drive in Cary closed after water main break
Coast Guard recovers bodies of elderly couple who went missing in Pamlico River
2 arrested after attempted Verizon store robbery in Apex
'He fooled us:' Friends of man accused of killing wife, daughters say they're shocked
Show More
Playful 'arrest' was best birthday gift for 93-year-old 'Cops' fan
High school principal installs laundry room to fight bullying
Cards Against Humanity hiring writers for $40 an hour
Pole-dancing teacher suspended after video leaked to Hoke County school
IE man arrested while taking pregnant wife to hospital wanted for murder, ICE says
More News