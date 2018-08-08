Booze and bites: New gastropub Tapworks brings self-serve concept to Glenwood

A new gastropub has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Called Tapworks, the fresh addition brings 50 self-serve taps of beer, cider and wine to 222 Glenwood Ave., Suite 109, in Raleigh.
The beer menu includes El Sully from 21st Amendment Brewery; Red, White and Brue from Brueprint Brewing Co.; and Hell's Belle from Big Boss Brewing Co. Wine options include California pinot noir from Mark West, Vino Frizzante Bianco from Candoni DeZan Family and more.
Looking to pair your booze with some bites? Check out the Kick Drum -- five red pepper poppers stuffed with cream cheese and served with raspberry preserve dipping sauce -- or a pulled-pork wrap served with coleslaw and red onion in a tomato basil tortilla.
It's still early days for the fledgling business -- it's got just one review on Yelp thus far from Gabriel B.
He wrote, "Went to Tapworks with a few friends after a dinner, and the place is awesome! I would recommend it to anyone for sure!"
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Tapworks is open from 2-10 p.m. from Monday-Wednesday, 2 p.m.-midnight from Thursday-Saturday and noon-10 p.m. on Sunday.
