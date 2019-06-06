Food & Drink

Boozy Dole Whip cookie sandwiches coming to Walt Disney World

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Disney foodies, get ready to take your Dole Whip game to another level this summer.

Fans of the frosty pineapple treat will soon be able to enjoy boozy Dole Whip on a cookie after a long day exploring Walt Disney World. Dubbed the Frozcato Sugar Cookie Sandwich, the treat features Moscato- and vodka-infused Dole Whip served between two sugar cookies. It's topped off with pineapple-shaped sprinkles.

Beginning this Friday, the dessert will be available daily in limited quantities from Wine Bar George in Disney Springs.



The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfloridatheme parkwhat's trendingsummerbuzzworthycookieswinedessertsu.s. & worlddisney world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Perfect storm' of events caused 30-car pileup on I-40, NCDOT says
One dead in crash on Cliffdale Road in Fayetteville
Prosecutor to seek death penalty in Hania Aguilar's murder
Boy on unicorn-shaped float rescued off NC coast after being swept away
Durham City Council nixes police chief's request for new officers
Keeping sunscreen in your hot car? That might make it less effective
5-year-old dies in Robeson County after being caught in crossfire
Show More
Mom identifies son as man found dead at Brentwood Park parking lot
Showers, storms likely over next several days
Father caught on video having 'conversation' with infant son
Country singer's son, 3, dies in 'tragic accident'
Rev. Barber found guilty of trespassing
More TOP STORIES News