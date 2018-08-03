Bottoms up: Get to know 3 of Durham's newest bars

Roots Bakery Bistro & Bar
4810 Hope Valley Road
Photo: Juan Jose O./Yelp
First up is Roots Bakery Bistro & Bar, which is serving up sandwiches, seafood and farm-fresh fare. The owners also have an eatery in Chapel Hill.
According to the News & Observer, it offers a full bar with a dozen, mostly local draft beers, a modest wine list and a selection of house specialty cocktails such as the Grape Ape (Ciroc vodka, white grape juice and Prosecco, served up and garnished with frozen grapes) and Rosemary Rocket (arugula, egg whites, sweet white wine "and other secrets, shaken to make a superb fizz").
With a 4.5-star Yelp rating out of four reviews, Roots Bakery Bistro & Bar has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Emily R. wrote, "I was excited to check out Roots, which took over the space that used to be occupied by Hope Valley Brewing, since the patio area is so nice and it's conveniently located near the Woodcroft shopping center. We had a great meal and experience and will definitely be back."
Roots Bakery Bistro & Bar is open from 9 a.m.-10 p.m. from Sunday-Thursday and 9 a.m.-2 a.m. from Friday-Saturday.
Hutchins Garage
402 W. Geer St., Old North Durham
Photo: mindy l./Yelp
Hutchins Garage is a modern-industrial bar built from a remodeled garage in Old North Durham. A curated collection of craft brews is on tap.
On the menu, expect specialty pies, including one with cremini and shiitake mushrooms, topped with sweet onion, smoked mozzarella, Parmesan and mixed herbs. Non-pizza offerings include a pancetta, lettuce and tomato sandwich and a romaine and radish salad.
Yelpers are excited about Hutchins Garage, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 11 reviews on the site.
Ron W., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 21, wrote, "Fantastic design and renovation of this former garage. The bar is a fantastic piece of work with industrial lights hanging overhead and a beautiful stenciled front. Also, Hutchins Garage is serving up an excellent thin-crust in pretty interesting flavor combinations."
Yelper Anthony M. added, "The beer menu boasted an assortment of well-curated choices, not just the old standbys, which was a pleasant start."
Head on over to check it out: Hutchins Garage is open from 4 p.m.-2 a.m. from Monday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-2 a.m. from Friday-Sunday.
Tamale Factory and Tequila Bar
2816 Erwin Road, Suite 205
Photo: Sua Y./Yelp
Tamale Factory and Tequila Bar is a Mexican spot that offers handcrafted cocktails and margaritas with juices that are pressed fresh daily.
Get fresh fruit in any margarita, including hibiscus, tamarind, watermelon, blood orange, pomegranate, strawberry, ginger and mango. Options include the El Jardin margarita made of El Jimador Reposado, Cointreau, lime, cilantro, fresh-squeezed grapefruit and Tajin-salt.
Interested in some bites with your booze? The tamales in this establishment are made by hand and served with crema and salsas de la mesa. Other menu items include guajillo chile-spiked rotisserie chicken and bunuelos de coliflor, delicate cauliflower fritters in salsa verde with housemade queso fresco.
With a 4.5-star rating out of 22 reviews on Yelp so far, the new addition seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
Domenic B., who reviewed the new spot on June 17, wrote, "The cocktails are all handcrafted including the housemade margarita mix. My favorite so far was the frozen mango margarita. Best selection of tequila I've seen in quite some time. The staff is also friendly and attentive."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Tamale Factory and Tequila Bar is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday.