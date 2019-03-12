Food & Drink

Bottoms up: The 3 best pubs in Cary

Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant. | Photo: Dmytro V./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to try the best pubs in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pubs in Cary, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.


1. Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant




Photo: Kong L./Yelp

Topping the list is Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant. Located at 1979 High House Road, the Irish spot, which offers fish and chips and more, is the highest rated pub in Cary, boasting four stars out of 303 reviews on Yelp.

2. Crosstown Pub & Grill




Photo: Cindy G./Yelp

Next up is Crosstown Pub & Grill, situated at 140 E. Chatham St. With four stars out of 164 reviews on Yelp, the pub, New American and traditional American spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Spirits Pub & Grub




Photo: DAnielle K./Yelp

Spirits Pub & Grub, located at 701 E. Chatham St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the pub, which offers burgers and more, four stars out of 130 reviews.
---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
