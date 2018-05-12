FOOD & DRINK

Meet the braspberry, a blueberry-stuffed raspberry

EMBED </>More Videos

Months after Justin Timberlake shared his love for blueberry-stuffed raspberries on Instagram, one major company is showing the fruit some love.

Danny Clemens
Have you ever noticed that a blueberry can fit perfectly inside a raspberry? If so, you're not alone, and the berry-stuffed berry idea is apparently so appealing that one major company is now showing it some love.

The blueberry-stuffed raspberries are known as braspberries, and California berry giant Dirscoll's posted a photo on social media earlier this week showing a package of braspberries and teasing an "out-of-this-world flavor combination."


According to the packaging, the braspberries are not only picked by hand but also stuffed by hand.

Braspberries were thrust into the spotlight late last year when singer Justin Timberlake posted a video of his creation to Instagram.

"Is it a coincidence that the blueberry fits inside the raspberry perfectly? I think not," Timberlake said as he assembled his own braspberry on Dec. 5.


Driscoll's tagged Timberlake in their tweet, telling him to "be on the lookout in a grocery store near you."

It's not immediately clear when braspberries will be available for purchase or where they will be sold.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodfruitfun stuffbuzzworthywhat's trendingjustin timberlake
FOOD & DRINK
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
What you need to know if you're heading to Morgan Street Food Hall in Raleigh
Mexican restaurant Frida's Patio opens in Cary
Starbucks releases return date for Pumpkin Spice Latte
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Show More
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
More News