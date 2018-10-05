A new breakfast and brunch spot has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 5307 New Hope Commons Blvd., the fresh arrival is called First Watch.
The fast-growing nationwide chain is known for its bright decor, strong coffee and seasonal menu. Recent menu items include a truffle-roasted mushroom frittata, butternut squash bisque and pumpkin pancakes.
Or check out the A.M. Superfoods Bowl with coconut milk chia seed pudding and fresh bananas, berries, blackberry preserves and housemade granola. The restaurant also features omelets, French toast, salads and sandwiches.
Arrive early and start your day with complimentary newspapers and Wi-Fi.
With a four-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the new addition to New Hope Commons is getting solid feedback from clientele.
Emily M., who reviewed the new spot on Sept. 30, wrote, "The service was wonderful and the food and atmosphere were just to my liking."
And Cochran D. wrote, "You must try the fresh juices. Both are excellent. The half sandwich, half soup (butternut squash was the special) was great. Others had avocado toast with eggs and salads. Everything around us looked good too."
Head on over to check it out: First Watch is open from 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m. daily.
Breakfast and brunch chain First Watch opens a new location in Durham
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
More News