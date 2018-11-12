FOOD & DRINK

Bruno Mars to provide Thanksgiving meals for 24K people

EMBED </>More Videos

Bruno Mars will provide meals to 24,000 Hawaii residents in need for the Thanksgiving holiday.

NEW YORK (AP) --
NEW YORK (AP) - Bruno Mars will mark the end of his massive "24K Magic World Tour" by providing meals to 24,000 Hawaii residents in need for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Hawaiian-born singer announced Sunday he has donated money for the food to the Salvation Army's Hawaiian and Pacific Islands Division, which hosts an annual Thanksgiving meal program to help those in need.

Mars is set to perform the final show of his 200-date tour at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu on Sunday. It is his third consecutive night at the 50,000-seat venue.

The performer's tour is in support of his multi-platinum 2016 album, "24K Magic." It won six Grammy Awards earlier this year, including album, song and record of the year. The album includes the hits "That's What I Like," ''Finesse" and "24K Magic."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodthanksgivingbruno marsdonationsHawaii
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Woman accused of putting needles in strawberries in Australia
Fayetteville's 3 favorite spots to score pizza on a budget
Healthy DIY treats for the pumpkin obsessed
'So hot' makes its debut, with all-you-can-eat hot pot
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Timeline: What we know about the disappearance of Hania Aguilar
Body found at construction site in Durham
'Restore Silent Sam now' banner flies high in Triangle sky
Recall: Lime scooters could break in half
Woman accused of putting needles in strawberries in Australia
Fayetteville police locate vehicle belonging to missing man
Watch the first 'Toy Story 4' teaser trailer
FDA to propose ban on menthol cigarettes
Show More
Man charged after assaulting Jewish vigil protester in Chapel Hill
Durham police investigating Circle K shooting
Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry hospitalized after performance
Moore County deputies searching for 2 men who shot at officers
Missing Gastonia toddler found safe after Amber Alert
More News