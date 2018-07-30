Buon appetito: Fayetteville's top 5 restaurants to savor Italian fare

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Italian restaurants around Fayetteville, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're on the hunt.
1. Luigi's Italian Restaurant
Photo: luigi's italian restaurant/Yelp
Topping the list is Luigi's Italian Restaurant, a longtime staple in the community. Located at 528 N. McPherson Church Road, it is the highest-rated Italian restaurant in Fayetteville, boasting four stars out of 261 reviews on Yelp.
Appetizers include bruschetta, shrimp cocktail and oven-baked crab dip with Romano cheese toast. For your main course, check out the black Angus rib-eye cooked over an open flame and then topped with sauteed onions, mushrooms and imported Marsala wine, or Italian classics like veal piccata, baked manicotti and linguine with pesto. (Find the full dinner menu here.)
"The food is amazing! And you can't beat their prices," wrote Yelper Elisha H. "But most of all, I appreciate the care we receive from their staff every time we come to eat here."
2. Antonella's Italian Ristorante
Photo: Katie N./Yelp
Next up is Antonella's Italian Ristorante, situated at 300 Hay St. With 4.5 stars out of 66 reviews on Yelp, the Italian spot has proven to be a local favorite.
Starters include the shrimp scampi in lemon butter garlic sauce and mussels served with marinara or white wine sauce. Pasta specialties include penne tossed with chicken breast, bacon, minced onions and fresh mushrooms in a pink cream sauce, and salmon and herbs in a lemon garlic sauce.
3. Mancini's New York Deli & Pizza
Photo: Mancini's New York Deli & Pizza/Yelp
Mancini's New York Deli & Pizza, located at 7711 S. Raeford Road, Suite 111, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Italian deli four stars out of 80 reviews.
The eatery offers an array of salads and pasta dishes such as spaghetti with meatballs, chicken Parmesan, baked ziti, fettuccini chicken Alfredo and cheese ravioli. (Find the full menu here.)
4. Little Italy Pizzeria & Restaurant
Photo: shery v./Yelp
Little Italy Pizzeria & Restaurant is another go-to, with four stars out of 75 Yelp reviews. The family-owned eatery specializes in housemade pastas as well as meat and seafood dishes.
Start off with steamed fresh clams, garlic bread knots or fried calamari, then move on to entrees like spaghetti carbonara, Mediterranean chicken (with artichoke hearts, olives, sun-dried tomatoes and spinach in a white wine sauce) and eggplant rollatini. Head over to 1400 Walter Reed Road, Suite 130, to try it for yourself.
5. Pierro's Italian Bistro
Photo: Kathleen C./Yelp
Last but not least, check out Pierro's Italian Bistro, which has earned four stars out of 64 reviews on Yelp and offers a diverse wine selection. You can find the lounge and Italian spot at 5780 Ramsey St. It has two other locations on Traemoor Village Drive and Hay Street.
Starters include the spinach artichoke dip baked in a brick oven and topped with fresh mozzarella cheese, mussels Milanese and crab cakes. Craving a salad? Try Pierro's signature salad, made with mixed field greens, baby spinach, romaine, tomatoes, honey glazed walnuts, cucumber and fresh sliced pears tossed with balsamic raspberry vinaigrette.
Grilled specialties include the chicken firenze -- chicken breasts topped with spinach, Italian sausage and ricotta and drizzled with lemon butter over a bed of linguine pasta or vegetables. There's also Tuscan-baked ziti, lobster ravioli and pork chop Masala.