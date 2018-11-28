Burger King offers free dog treats with delivery

Burger King is launching the Dogpper. It's the first flame-grilled bone offered at BK for your best friend. This dog-friendly treat is bone-shaped with flame-grilled beef taste and customers can order it for their dogs.
The Dodpper is available for free exclusively through DoorDash when you order a Whopper. New customers can also get free delivery with a $10 DoorDash order. The bones are not for pickup or dine in. They are also not for humans consumption.
The offer is valid while supplies last at participating locations. There's a limit of one Dogpper per person.