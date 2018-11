Burger King offers free dog treats with delivery

Burger King doesn't want to you eating your Whopper alone, so now there's something special for your furry friend, too.Burger King is launching the Dogpper. It's the first flame-grilled bone offered at BK for your best friend. This dog-friendly treat is bone-shaped with flame-grilled beef taste and customers can order it for their dogs.The Dodpper is available for free exclusively through DoorDash when you order a Whopper. New customers can also get free delivery with a $10 DoorDash order. The bones are not for pickup or dine in. They are also not for humans consumption.The offer is valid while supplies last at participating locations. There's a limit of one Dogpper per person.