FOOD & DRINK

Burger King offers free dog treats with delivery

EMBED </>More Videos

BK is offering a treat for your pooch when you order a delivery.

By
Burger King doesn't want to you eating your Whopper alone, so now there's something special for your furry friend, too.

Burger King is launching the Dogpper. It's the first flame-grilled bone offered at BK for your best friend. This dog-friendly treat is bone-shaped with flame-grilled beef taste and customers can order it for their dogs.



The Dodpper is available for free exclusively through DoorDash when you order a Whopper. New customers can also get free delivery with a $10 DoorDash order. The bones are not for pickup or dine in. They are also not for humans consumption.

The offer is valid while supplies last at participating locations. There's a limit of one Dogpper per person.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fooddogsburger kingmeal deliveryu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Juniper Latte joins list of Starbucks holiday beverages
Explore the 4 most popular spots in Raleigh's Five Points neighborhood
Get to know the 3 freshest new businesses to open in Fayetteville
SPONSORED: Family traditions: Make a visit out to Southern Supreme Fruitcake Company
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Body found in Robeson County believed to be Hania Noelia Aguilar
Durham Police: Rash of armed robberies appears to target Hispanics
5 Orange High teens charged in school fight that left assistant principal injured
FBI joins search for missing girl in North Carolina
Residentes en Lumberton están tristes sobre la muerte de Hania Aguilar
Timeline: What we know about the disappearance of Hania Aguilar
'Hidden Figure' to launch NC State grads into real world
Two Fort Bragg soldiers killed by roadside bomb in Afghanistan
Show More
Wake County GOP files complaint against state BOE Chairman
What happened to dogs rescued in recent Wake County animal cruelty case?
Troubleshooter: Durham couple loses $8,900 in computer virus scam
Today marks 30 years since rare November F4 tornado touched down in Raleigh
UNC Rex announces new cancer center in Raleigh
More News