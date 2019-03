Opening Day just got a little bit sweeter -- well, meatier.To celebrate the start of baseball season BurgerFi has cooked up a special deal: $2 hot dogs all day long.On March 28, customers can snag two $2 hot dogs, made with Wagyu Beef.The offer is only for the classic dog with complimentary toppings.Purchases must be made in-store at participating locations The offer is limited to two hot dogs per customer.