Butterball donates turkeys to Urban Ministries for 35th year

Seeing the Butterball truck in front of the Urban Ministries in Durham has been a tradition for more than three decades.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Hundreds of turkeys were unloaded less than a week before Thanksgiving. But these birds will have a very special home, the Urban Ministries of Durham.

"We're feeding folks here 365 days a year but definitely during the holiday time, it's great to be able to have that traditional meal that we can provide for those who are in need in our community," said Sheldon Mitchell, Urban Ministries Executive Director.

Since 1983, Garner-based Butterball has donated hundreds of turkeys to the Urban Ministries.

In 2018, they've donated 200 turkeys and 345 pounds of deli meat.

"We are part of one in every three Thanksgivings so we feel an obligation to make sure everyone can take part and be a part of the holiday," said Ron Tomaszewski.

This year, like the past 35 years, Butterball is in the spirit of giving so families in Durham won't have to go without.

"Just seeing the smiles that happen for somebody to be able to enjoy a meal and what delight that brings -- it really warms your heart," Mitchell said.

Urban Ministries said one of the most helpful parts of the donation is the lunch meat.

They said that they can use this all year round to give out sandwiches.
