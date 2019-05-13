California shop brews $75 cups of coffee

Would you pay $75 💰 for a cup of coffee ☕️?Today I got to try the most expensive cup of coffee in the world 🌎. The only place you can find it in the USA 🇺🇸 is at @KlatchRoasting! @abc7newsbayarea @wlamastusb pic.twitter.com/OhS2wtM5vT — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) May 10, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO -- A coffee roaster in California is about to brew up something different: the world's most expensive cup of coffee.Klatch Coffee Roasters will be selling the super exclusive Elida Geisha 803, which costs $803 per pound wholesale. After roasting, it's closer to $1,200 a pound.The cups of coffee will be sold to customers for $75."It's a unique coffee that comes from Panama," said co-owner of Klatch's Northern California location, Bo Thiara. "It's by far better than any of the coffee you hear about that comes from animals."Thiara is describing the Kopi Luwak variety of coffee, which is made from cat-like mammals that are fed the beans and then pooped out, which to many is considered more a fad than specialty that attributes to the coffee's taste.The Elida Geisha 803 was auctioned off to buyers all over the world. Out of an available 100-pounds, Klatch roasters owns the only 10-pounds in the entire United States.