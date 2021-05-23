Food & Drink

Maryland candy shop selling chocolate covered cicadas

EMBED <>More Videos

Maryland candy shop selling chocolate covered cicadas

MARYLAND -- A candy shop in Maryland is cashing in on the Brood X Cicada invasion.

The shop is making a once-in-every-17-years treat: chocolate covered cicadas.

The owner of Chouquette Chocolates says there is a lot of interest from customers who are brave enough to take a bite.

She promises the chocolate used to dip the cicadas in is not used for dipping anything else.

If real cicadas are not your thing, the shop also sells bug-free cicada-themed chocolates, including a cicada-shaped chocolate mold filled with marshmallow cream, corn flakes and candy.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkmarylandbugscandychocolate
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Johnston Co. issues water shortage advisory, possibly through Memorial Day
WEATHER: Hot temps Sunday with some storms Monday
Hurricanes take 2-1 lead into Game 4 against the Predators
WATCH: N&O documentary explores racial tension in Alamance County
Clayton Firefighter who died from COVID-19 honored with day of service
2 dead, 12 injured after mass shooting at NJ house party
Teen boy injured in southeast Raleigh shooting, police say
Show More
Off-balanced officiating leaves Canes frustrated after Game 3
Sister of child shot in CA describes little brother's final moments
Volunteers spend Saturday cleaning up litter along Raleigh roads
Wheels Fun Park holds walk-in vaccine clinic to reach Durham youth
Mother charged in 4-year-old's death after remains found in NC home
More TOP STORIES News