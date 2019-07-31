Carolina Hurricanes

Carolina Hurricanes need your help naming its new beer

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Carolina Hurricanes want fans to help name their new brew.

Fans can vote from four choices.

  • Cross Check

  • Hat Trick

  • Red Line


  • Storm Brew


    • You can vote for your favorite name here.
