Carolina Hurricanes need your help naming its new beer
WTVD
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Carolina Hurricanes want fans to help name their new brew.
Fans can vote from four choices.
Cross Check
Hat Trick
Red Line
Storm Brew
You can vote for your favorite name
here
.
