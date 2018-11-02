Celebrate National Sandwich Day at one of Chapel Hill's top sandwich joints

To help get you on the bandwagon, we've rounded up Chapel Hill's top sandwich joints, using both Yelp data and our own methodology.
And remember, there's no rule that says you can only eat one sandwich a day.
1. Sunrise Biscuit Kitchen
Photo: AL p./Yelp
Topping the list is Sunrise Biscuit Kitchen. Located at 1305 E. Franklin St., this drive-through restaurant is the highest rated sandwich spot in Chapel Hill. It boasts 4.5 stars out of 554 reviews on Yelp.
Sunrise was established in 1978 in Louisburg, N.C., and has a location there as well. In addition to biscuits, Sunrise serves barbecue, chicken salad and tuna salad sandwiches. The menu also includes hamburgers and hot dogs.
2. Merritt's Grill
Photo: COURTNEY J./Yelp
Next up is Merritt's Grill, situated at 1009 S. Columbia St. With 4.5 stars out of 341 reviews on Yelp, this spot to score sandwiches has proven to be a local favorite.
Merritt's Grill serves both breakfast and lunch. There are more than a dozen sandwiches offered including the BLT, club and pulled pork. Hamburgers and hot dogs are also on offer.
3. Sutton's Drug Store
Photo: KAREN L./Yelp
Sutton's Drug Store, located at 159 E. Franklin St., is another top choice with Yelpers giving it 4.5 stars out of 120 reviews.
With another location in Graham, N.C., Sutton's is both a drugstore and diner that offers sandwiches, burgers, hot dogs, salads and wraps. The menu includes a vegetarian sandwich, BLTs and a grilled bacon and cheese sandwich. Sutton's has been open in Chapel Hill since 1923.
4. Hops Burger Bar
Photo: HOP's BURGER BAR/Yelp
Then there's Hops Burger Bar, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 71 reviews on Yelp. You can find this burger joint at 140 W. Franklin St., Suite 110.
Hops offers a featured burger that changes from week to week. The selection includes the Philly Cheese Steak Burger, Peking Duck Burger and Southern Fried Burger among others. With limited seating capacity, Hops does not accept reservations.