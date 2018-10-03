Check back as more taco deals will be added to this list as they're announced.
Chuy's Tacos
Promotion: Customers can add a taco to any entree for $1. Also, Patron floaters and Modelo beers are $1 off.
As an added bonus: Dress like a taco and your entree is free.
On the Border
National Taco Day is tomorrow! Come dressed as a taco and post on FB with #NationalTacoDay and get a FREE meal! (redeemable on 10.4) That’s pretty tasty news. pic.twitter.com/4mzPXvhUg7— Chuy's (@ChuysRestaurant) October 3, 2018
Promotion: Eat endless tacos for $8.99.
El Pollo Loco
Promotion: Free taco with any purchase. Must show coupon.
Also, the chain is giving away free tacos for a year to 100 people who enter this contest.
Moe's Southwest Grill
Promotion: Buy 2, Get One Free tacos. Must download Moe's app before Thursday.
Taco Bell
Promotion: 4 tacos for $5
Just like last year, the fast food chain has been treating the day like a true holiday, complete with their "gift set" deal ... and a holiday cartoon.
Tijuana Flats
Promotion: In honor of Taco Day, Tijuana Flats is offering its usual "Tijuana Tuesdaze" deal on a Thursday.