Chapel Hill's 3 top spots for inexpensive pizza

Craving pizza?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable pizza outlets in Chapel Hill, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.

1. Italian Pizzeria III



Topping the list is Italian Pizzeria III. Located at 508 W. Franklin St., the Italian spot, which offers pizza and sandwiches, is the highest rated cheap pizza spot in Chapel Hill, boasting four stars out of 160 reviews on Yelp.

The menu also offers baked dishes, like lasagna, ziti and ravioli, salads, burgers and paninis. Try a house specialty like Shrimp Alla Fradiavola, served with salad, spaghetti and bread. Beer and wine are also on tap and catering is available. Check out the full menu here.

2. Brenz Pizza Co.



Next up is Brenz Pizza Co., situated at 3120 Environ Way. With four stars out of 81 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score pizza, desserts and salads has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a budget-friendly option.

The restaurant uses homemade and locally sourced ingredients. Try the Brenz Bomber, made with a garlic butter base, mozzarella cheese, provolone cheese, homemade meatballs, dollops of marinara, Parmesan and fresh basil. For dessert, order the CinnaBrenz, which are dough balls coated in butter, baked fresh and tossed in cinnamon and sugar. Icing is served on the side. Delivery is available. See the full menu here.

3. Lotsa Stone Fired Pizza



Lotsa Stone Fired Pizza, located at 100 W. Franklin St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the affordable spot to score pizza and salads four stars out of 38 reviews.

Build your own pizza with a choice of dough (including gluten-free), cheese, sauce and toppings. Then choose a finisher, like barbecue sauce, pesto, basil and red pepper flakes. Or try one of the signature pizzas, like the Carnivore, with red sauce, mozzarella, Italian sausage, pepperoni and crumbled meatballs. Lotsa also has other locations, including sites in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Indiana and West Virginia. See the menu here.
