Cheap eats: Fayetteville's 3 best affordable Mediterranean restaurants

George's Pastas Gyros NY Subs. | Photo: Tom H./Yelp

By Hoodline
In search of a new favorite Mediterranean spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Mediterranean restaurants around Fayetteville, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.

1. George's Pastas Gyros NY Subs



Photo: jean k./Yelp

Topping the list is George's Pastas Gyros NY Subs. Located at 6238 Yadkin Road, the Greek spot is the highest rated inexpensive Mediterranean restaurant in Fayetteville, boasting 4.5 stars out of 34 reviews on Yelp.

2. Zorba's Gyro On A Spit



Photo: jackie k./Yelp

Next up is Zorba's Gyro On A Spit, situated at 2919 Raeford Road. With four stars out of 86 reviews on Yelp, the Greek, Mediterranean and traditional American eatery has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a budget-friendly option.

3. Agora Restaurant



Photo: amy h./Yelp

Agora Restaurant, located at 107 Person St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the budget-friendly Turkish and Greek spot four stars out of 24 reviews.
