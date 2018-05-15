FOOD & DRINK

Check out Raleigh's 5 favorite burger joints

Photo: Bad Daddy's Burger Bar/Yelp

By Hoodline
Craving burgers?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top burger spots in Raleigh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to satisfy your urges.

1. The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar



Photo: Cassandra N./Yelp

Topping the list is The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar. Located at 4208 Six Forks Rd., Ste. 100 in Falls of Neuse, the sushi and burger fusion chain is the most popular burger spot in Raleigh, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,139 reviews on Yelp. In addition to a varied burger and sushi menu, look forward to The Cowfish's signature "burgushis," which combine the two.

2. Bad Daddy's Burger Bar



Photo: Bad Daddy's Burger Bar/Yelp

Next up is Mordecai's Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, situated at 111 Seaboard Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 514 reviews on Yelp, this Charlotte-based chain has proven to be a local favorite. Look forward to fully customized salads and burgers as well as a wealth of classics like the fried mozzarella burger, western burger and magic mushroom burger.

3. Chuck's



Photo: chuck's/Yelp

Central's Chuck's, located at 237 S. Wilmington St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot four stars out of 580 reviews. Check out the Dirty South pork shoulder burger and enjoy the wide array of available dipping sauces.

4. MoJoe's Burger Joint



Photo: Steve W./Yelp

MoJoe's Burger Joint, a spot to score burgers and more in Hillsborough, is another go-to, with four stars out of 261 Yelp reviews. Standouts include the cheese fries and the veggie burger option. Head over to 620 Glenwood Ave. to see for yourself.

5. Char-Grill



Photo: Ed U./Yelp

Over in Hillsborough, check out Char-Grill, which has earned four stars out of 68 reviews on Yelp. Look forward to hamburger steak sandwiches, BLTs, grilled cheese, apple pies, hot dogs and more. You can find the burger joint at 618 Hillsborough St.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineRaleigh
FOOD & DRINK
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Starbucks releases return date for Pumpkin Spice Latte
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Kathmandu Kitchen brings Himalayan cuisine to Cary
Get the dish on Fayetteville's dining scene, from an ice cream shop to a relocated eatery
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Show More
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Man at center of violent Raleigh police encounter joins family, stays silent on case
More News