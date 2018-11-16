FOOD & DRINK

Check out the 3 freshest new businesses to debut in Raleigh

Petale. | Photo: Larisa Z./Yelp

By Hoodline
Itching to find out about the newest restaurant and retail additions to Raleigh? From a florist to a sushi joint, read on to see the newest spots to debut recently.
---

Petale



Photo: larisa Z./Yelp

Stop by 15 W. Hargett St. in Central and you'll find Petale, a new florist. It's early days for the new arrival, which has 4.5 stars out of three reviews on Yelp.

Petale features bouquets in small, medium or large sizes. The spot also offers weekly and monthly subscriptions. Free delivery is available for downtown locations. Petale can accommodate orders for weddings and special events.

Yelper Amy W. noted, "I completely love this flower shop. She did the bouquet for my wedding and I absolutely loved it. I sent her a picture of what I wanted and she did it perfectly."

O-Ku Raleigh



Photo: Larisa Z./Yelp




Stroll past 411 W. Hargett St. in Central and you'll find O-Ku Raleigh, a new sushi bar. With 4.5 stars out of 24 reviews on Yelp, the spot is receiving positive attention.

With sister restaurants in Atlanta, Charleston, S.C., Charlotte, N.C. and Washington D.C., O-Ku's specializes in traditional Japanese sushi and cuisine. The new arrival in Raleigh is located in the Warehouse District. Look for sashimi and specialty rolls on the menu.

Yelper Bobbie C. wrote, "This was an amazing dining experience and I will definitely be back. The restaurant is beautiful and the ambiance is lovely and inviting. It's the type of restaurant that you want to spend hours at. The food was phenomenal and easily some of the best sushi I've had in Raleigh."

House of Hops



Photo: sarah s./Yelp

House of Hops, which has three locations in North Carolina, is a beer shop that's made its debut at 2340 Bale St., Suite #112 in Five Points. With five stars out of three reviews on Yelp so far, it's early days for House of Hops.

This craft beer retail store has more than 400 bottled and canned beers. There are 24 rotating draft beers. House of Hops also offers refills on growlers for customers.

Yelper Dan B. wrote, "This is a great bottle shop. One of the best selections of beer in town and in a nice place."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineRaleigh
FOOD & DRINK
Butterball donates turkeys to Urban Ministries for 35th year
New Mediterranean spot CAVA opens its doors
Jimmy Dean offering sausage-scented holiday wrapping paper
Cumberland County group distributes 'boxes of love' for Thanksgiving
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Camel spotted in snowstorm along Pennsylvania highway
Helicopter helps dry football field at Jordan High School
Fire burns mosque being built in Cary
Chris Watts' mistress: 'He lied about everything'
Judge: White House must return CNN's Jim Acosta's credentials
The Raleigh Christmas Parade is almost here!
Johnston County man's runny nose turns out to be leaking brain fluid
Butterball donates turkeys to Urban Ministries for 35th year
Show More
Video shows 'excessive force' arrest of former football player
91K pounds of ground Jennie-O turkey recalled over salmonella concerns
Jimmy Dean offering sausage-scented holiday wrapping paper
Snow forces some NJ students to stay overnight in school
Raleigh man imprisoned after landing helicopter at SAS tells his story
More News