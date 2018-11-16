Check out the 3 freshest new businesses to debut in Raleigh

---
Petale
Photo: larisa Z./Yelp
Stop by 15 W. Hargett St. in Central and you'll find Petale, a new florist. It's early days for the new arrival, which has 4.5 stars out of three reviews on Yelp.
Petale features bouquets in small, medium or large sizes. The spot also offers weekly and monthly subscriptions. Free delivery is available for downtown locations. Petale can accommodate orders for weddings and special events.
Yelper Amy W. noted, "I completely love this flower shop. She did the bouquet for my wedding and I absolutely loved it. I sent her a picture of what I wanted and she did it perfectly."
O-Ku Raleigh
Photo: Larisa Z./Yelp
Stroll past 411 W. Hargett St. in Central and you'll find O-Ku Raleigh, a new sushi bar. With 4.5 stars out of 24 reviews on Yelp, the spot is receiving positive attention.
With sister restaurants in Atlanta, Charleston, S.C., Charlotte, N.C. and Washington D.C., O-Ku's specializes in traditional Japanese sushi and cuisine. The new arrival in Raleigh is located in the Warehouse District. Look for sashimi and specialty rolls on the menu.
Yelper Bobbie C. wrote, "This was an amazing dining experience and I will definitely be back. The restaurant is beautiful and the ambiance is lovely and inviting. It's the type of restaurant that you want to spend hours at. The food was phenomenal and easily some of the best sushi I've had in Raleigh."
House of Hops
Photo: sarah s./Yelp
House of Hops, which has three locations in North Carolina, is a beer shop that's made its debut at 2340 Bale St., Suite #112 in Five Points. With five stars out of three reviews on Yelp so far, it's early days for House of Hops.
This craft beer retail store has more than 400 bottled and canned beers. There are 24 rotating draft beers. House of Hops also offers refills on growlers for customers.
Yelper Dan B. wrote, "This is a great bottle shop. One of the best selections of beer in town and in a nice place."