Food & Drink

Check out the 3 newest businesses to debut in Raleigh

Photo: Cava/Yelp

By Hoodline
Interested in discovering the newest businesses to open in Raleigh? From a cookie shop to a craft beer spot, read on for a list of the newest destinations to open for business recently.


Cava





Photo: CAVA/Yelp

Newcomer Cava is a fast-casual, counter-service Mediterranean spot that's located at 403 Daniels St.

This national chain allows customers to build their own meal. Choose your base, dips and spreads along with a protein and toppings. Proteins include chicken, beef, lamb, falafel and more. Check out the full menu here.

Cava has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp.

Briana H. K., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 25, wrote, "The food gets 100 stars! This is basically like a Mediterranean Chipotle. You can walk up and build your bowl. They have a seasonal veggie menu, too."

Captain Cookie





Photo: captain cookie/Yelp

Captain Cookie is a food-truck-turned-bakery that also offers sweet frozen treats. It recently opened at 500 E. Davie St.

This spot combines its house-made cookies and ice cream into ice cream sandwiches. Take a gander at the full menuhere.

With 4.5 stars from three reviews on Yelp, Captain Cookie is receiving positive attention.

Yelper Latisha W. wrote, "The cookies were great! I love the fact that I could taste quality ingredients including the chocolate. The ice cream wasn't overly sweet and paired perfectly with the cookies."

Burial Beer - The Exhibit





Photo: burial beer - the exhibit/Yelp

Burial Beer - The Exhibit is a beer bar and gallery space for local artists that's located at 500 E. Davie St., Suite #170.

With a sister location in Asheville, N.C., the bar's owners call it "a nod to theBurial art world." Look for a variety of craft beers, including a black IPA called Death Is But A Door. The menu also features porters, pale ales, pilsners and more.

With four stars from four reviews on Yelp, the fresh arrival is off to a strong start.

Yelper And S. noted, "Burial continually makes some of the best beer and having an outpost in Raleigh is awesome. The space is small but the artwork and beer are amazing. This is a must-visit for any craft beer drinker."

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkraleighhoodline
TOP STORIES
Warrant: Cary Barnes and Noble shooter read about mass shootings on the internet
NCGOP chairman, major GOP donor from Durham indicted on bribery charges
Parents of teens killed in wrecks back 'no cellphones for drivers' bill
City of Raleigh increases capacity as massive Dreamville Festival draws near
Franklinton High School employee accused of soliciting child porn
Cherie Berry says she won't run for 6th term in 2020
LAPD explains stampede at Nipsey Hussle vigil
Show More
Women suing over hidden cameras in operating delivery rooms
Lithuanian man flies alone on huge plane to Italy
Charlotte cancer patient wins $250,000 lottery prize
LIVE: Texts, voicemail evidence kicks off 7th day of Jonathan Sander trial
Boy says he traded Xbox and offered yard work to get mom car
More TOP STORIES News