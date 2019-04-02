Check out the 3 newest businesses to debut in Raleigh

Cava
Photo: CAVA/Yelp
Newcomer Cava is a fast-casual, counter-service Mediterranean spot that's located at 403 Daniels St.
This national chain allows customers to build their own meal. Choose your base, dips and spreads along with a protein and toppings. Proteins include chicken, beef, lamb, falafel and more. Check out the full menu here.
Cava has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp.
Briana H. K., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 25, wrote, "The food gets 100 stars! This is basically like a Mediterranean Chipotle. You can walk up and build your bowl. They have a seasonal veggie menu, too."
Captain Cookie
Photo: captain cookie/Yelp
Captain Cookie is a food-truck-turned-bakery that also offers sweet frozen treats. It recently opened at 500 E. Davie St.
This spot combines its house-made cookies and ice cream into ice cream sandwiches. Take a gander at the full menuhere.
With 4.5 stars from three reviews on Yelp, Captain Cookie is receiving positive attention.
Yelper Latisha W. wrote, "The cookies were great! I love the fact that I could taste quality ingredients including the chocolate. The ice cream wasn't overly sweet and paired perfectly with the cookies."
Burial Beer - The Exhibit
Photo: burial beer - the exhibit/Yelp
Burial Beer - The Exhibit is a beer bar and gallery space for local artists that's located at 500 E. Davie St., Suite #170.
With a sister location in Asheville, N.C., the bar's owners call it "a nod to theBurial art world." Look for a variety of craft beers, including a black IPA called Death Is But A Door. The menu also features porters, pale ales, pilsners and more.
With four stars from four reviews on Yelp, the fresh arrival is off to a strong start.
Yelper And S. noted, "Burial continually makes some of the best beer and having an outpost in Raleigh is awesome. The space is small but the artwork and beer are amazing. This is a must-visit for any craft beer drinker."
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.