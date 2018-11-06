FOOD & DRINK

Check out the freshest new businesses to launch in Cary

Vaishno Bhog. | Photo: Anila Y./Yelp

By Hoodline
Interested in getting the lowdown on the newest restaurant and retail additions to Cary? From a nail salon to two new eateries, read on for the newest destinations to open their doors near you.

Navi Nails Spa



Photo: mary w./yelp

There's a new nail salon in the neighborhood. The newcomer, called Navi Nails Spa, is located at 86 Cornerstone Drive in Cary.

Navi Nails Spa's offers a basic manicure and shellac manicure, plus a pedicure, ultimate pedicure and mani-pedi. The spot is offering new opening specials with 20 percent off all nail services (except the mani-pedi combo). Waxing services and eyelash and brow tinting are also available.

With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, Navi Nails Spa is off to a promising start.

Theresa P., who reviewed the new spot on Oct. 26, wrote, "I love Navi Nails Spa. The staff is friendly and the space is clean and relaxing. They don't reuse any of the buffer or nail files. I highly recommended."

The spa is open from 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and noon-6 p.m. on Sunday.

Vaishno Bhog



Photo: ANILA Y./Yelp

Stop by 810 E. Chatham St. and you'll find Vaishno Bhog, a new Indian and vegetarian spot.

The eatery serves mithais (sweets) and chaats (snacks) made with natural ingredients, per its website. On the menu, offerings include samosas, veggie pakora, biryanis, chole bhature (a dish from the Punjab region of India), rajma (kidney beans), rice and more.

Vaishno Bhog, which currently has three stars out of four reviews on Yelp, is receiving positive attention.

Anila Y., who reviewed the new spot on Oct. 5, wrote, "More and more chaat places are slowly popping up around. I have been here a couple of times. I will say that their pani puri is excellent."

Clean Eatz



Photo: JEAN K./Yelp

Clean Eatz, part of a chain that includes more than 40 locations, has a new cafe in Cary that's located at 1856 Boulderstone Way.

Clean Eatz specializes in healthy offerings such as salads and wraps. Also look for the Honey Mustard Chicken Panini and Grilled Goat Cheese Sandwich on the menu, per the company's website.

With four stars out of three reviews on Yelp so far, Clean Eatz seems to be a welcomed addition to the neighborhood.

Yelper Sonya E. wrote, "This place is amazing! It truly makes healthy eating a lifestyle and not a diet. The choices are endless."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineCary
FOOD & DRINK
Bojangles' to be sold in 2019
Pringles offering Thanksgiving-flavored chips
Vaishno Bhog brings Indian sweets and snacks to Cary
Starbucks giving away free holiday coffee cups
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
LIVE COVERAGE: Election results 2018
North Carolina election results
National election results
Chris Watts, Colorado man who killed pregnant wife, 2 daughters, pleads guilty
'To make a difference:' 10 people told us why they voted today
NC BOE: Humidity causing issues with ballot boxes
Garner police arrest 3 men in connection to car break-ins across 2 counties
4 NCCU roommates share journey becoming judges
Show More
Amber Alert: FBI offering $15,000 reward for info on 13-year-old's disappearance
NCSU students rattled by peeping/break-in incidents
Woman takes midnight bus from D.C. to Durham to vote
RDU provides private pods for nursing mothers
Boil water advisory lifted for most of Carrboro, Chapel Hill
More News