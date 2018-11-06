Check out the freshest new businesses to launch in Cary

Navi Nails Spa
Photo: mary w./yelp
There's a new nail salon in the neighborhood. The newcomer, called Navi Nails Spa, is located at 86 Cornerstone Drive in Cary.
Navi Nails Spa's offers a basic manicure and shellac manicure, plus a pedicure, ultimate pedicure and mani-pedi. The spot is offering new opening specials with 20 percent off all nail services (except the mani-pedi combo). Waxing services and eyelash and brow tinting are also available.
With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, Navi Nails Spa is off to a promising start.
Theresa P., who reviewed the new spot on Oct. 26, wrote, "I love Navi Nails Spa. The staff is friendly and the space is clean and relaxing. They don't reuse any of the buffer or nail files. I highly recommended."
The spa is open from 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and noon-6 p.m. on Sunday.
Vaishno Bhog
Photo: ANILA Y./Yelp
Stop by 810 E. Chatham St. and you'll find Vaishno Bhog, a new Indian and vegetarian spot.
The eatery serves mithais (sweets) and chaats (snacks) made with natural ingredients, per its website. On the menu, offerings include samosas, veggie pakora, biryanis, chole bhature (a dish from the Punjab region of India), rajma (kidney beans), rice and more.
Vaishno Bhog, which currently has three stars out of four reviews on Yelp, is receiving positive attention.
Anila Y., who reviewed the new spot on Oct. 5, wrote, "More and more chaat places are slowly popping up around. I have been here a couple of times. I will say that their pani puri is excellent."
Clean Eatz
Photo: JEAN K./Yelp
Clean Eatz, part of a chain that includes more than 40 locations, has a new cafe in Cary that's located at 1856 Boulderstone Way.
Clean Eatz specializes in healthy offerings such as salads and wraps. Also look for the Honey Mustard Chicken Panini and Grilled Goat Cheese Sandwich on the menu, per the company's website.
With four stars out of three reviews on Yelp so far, Clean Eatz seems to be a welcomed addition to the neighborhood.
Yelper Sonya E. wrote, "This place is amazing! It truly makes healthy eating a lifestyle and not a diet. The choices are endless."