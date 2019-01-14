Check out the top 5 spots in Raleigh's Six Forks neighborhood

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Six Forks, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.
1. Trader Joe's
Photo: michelle m./Yelp
Topping the list is grocery store Trader Joe's. Located at 3000 Wake Forest Road, it's the highest rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 145 reviews on Yelp.
2. Bartaco North Hills
Photo: AMY L./Yelp
Next up is Bartaco North Hills, a spot to score tacos, situated at 4121 Main at North Hills St., Suite #105. With 4.5 stars out of 134 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.
3. Coquette Brasserie
Photo: jasleen k./Yelp
Wine bar and eatery Coquette Brasserie, which offers desserts and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 4351 the Circle at North Hills, four stars out of 420 reviews.
4. Gusto Farm to Street
Photo: gusto farm to street/Yelp
Gusto Farm to Street, a health-focused eatery that offers pizza, salads and gluten-free options, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 98 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3088 Wake Forest Road to see for yourself.
5. Firebirds Wood Fired Grill
Photo: firebirds wood fired grill/Yelp
Finally, check out Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, which has earned four stars out of 225 reviews on Yelp. You can find the steakhouse and wine bar, which offers seafood and more, at 4350 Lassiter Road.