FOOD & DRINK

Want to 'eat mor chikin'? Chick-fil-A introduces keto-friendly menu options

EMBED </>More Videos

Chick-fil-A fun facts (KTRK)

On the keto diet and love Chick-fil-A?

Now you don't have to choose one or the other. The fast food restaurant has come up with a way for you to have both.

Chick-fil-A has introduced keto-friendly menu options, along with food tips so you don't have to navigate that diet all alone, because what else are friends for?

Some of the foods have 10 or fewer net grams of carbs, the restaurant says.

For breakfast, it suggests trying out an Egg White Grill without the English muffin, or try the Sausage, Egg and Cheese Biscuit.

More of a Hash Brown Scramble Bowl kind of person? Just hold the hash browns and go for grilled chicken or sausage instead.

But what about when hunger strikes again at lunchtime and dinner?

Reach for entrees like the Grilled Chicken Sandwich or Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich, both without the bun.

You can still drench your side salad in dressings and sauce, too. Just try options such as the Garlic and Herb Ranch Sauce or Creamy Salsa Dressing.

Head here to see the full list of keto-friendly offerings at Chick-fil-A.

Chick-fil-A appears to be one of the latest restaurants to show foodies on the keto diet some love.

Chipotle launched its own keto and paleo-friendly bowls in January.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodchick-fil-adiets
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
New steakhouse Oak Steakhouse Raleigh opens its doors
Retail Donation Program makes 'huge' difference for families in need
Shamrock Shake returns to McDonald's
Craving seafood? Here are Fayetteville's top 5 options
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Shoe blowout injures Zion Williamson; UNC blows out Duke 88-72
Officials identify 3 deputies involved in shooting death of man
We heard thunder, so will we see snow?
Cary mass shooting survivor, officials discuss gun bill proposal
Mark Harris to testify in 9th District election fraud hearing
One year later: Evangelist Billy Graham reached millions before death
Train hits unoccupied Durham patrol car
Police: Boy, 4, dies after being impaled by piece of glass
Show More
Jussie Smollett in custody after being charged with disorderly conduct
Wegmans planning sixth Triangle grocery store in Holly Springs
Teen falls 50 feet from bridge while trying to take selfie
Armstrong: Zion's injury changed game, but give Heels credit
$4K stolen from Raleigh man's bank account through ATM skimmer fraud
More News