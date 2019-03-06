Food & Drink

Chick-fil-A offering fish sandwich for Lent

EMBED <>More Videos

Chick-fil-A fun facts

Wondering how you can enjoy Chick-fil-A throughout Lent? Don't worry! They're bringing back their fish sandwich.

Starting on Ash Wednesday, the fast-food favorite will be cooking up the pescatarian version of its famous sandwich at participating restaurants.

RELATED: Want to 'eat mor chikin'? Chick-fil-A introduces keto-friendly menu options

The sandwich will be available throughout Lent until Saturday, April 20. It will join the menu, along with the Deluxe Fish Sandwich, which includes cheese, and will be served with waffle potato fries.

Be sure to check with your local Chick-fil-A location to find out if it is offering the cod sandwich.

RELATED: Chick-fil-A rated best customer service in America

Did someone say food?! Houston food lovers, unite!
Report a Typo
Related topics:
food & drinkreligioncatholic churchchick fil afishus world
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Arrest made in killing of 80-year-old Sanford woman
Live: Governor Roy Cooper ready to present full 2-year budget plan
390 Family Dollar stores to close or be re-branded as Dollar Tree
38 dogs seized from Fuquay-Varina home, some available for adoption
2 arrested after women brawl at Raleigh Waffle House
How it works: Ancestry family tree, DNA kits
10 reasons why your breath stinks
Show More
13 Clayton businesses caught selling alcohol to minors, police say
9-year-old girl gets Chuck E Cheese to change game's softball taunt
University of Vermont receives anonymous $500K for researching bees
Spring sales: What you should buy now, what can wait
Bond raised to $1M for man accused of shooting at trooper in Orange County
More TOP STORIES News