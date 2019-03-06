Chick-fil-A offering fish sandwich for Lent

Wondering how you can enjoy Chick-fil-A throughout Lent? Don't worry! They're bringing back their fish sandwich.Starting on Ash Wednesday, the fast-food favorite will be cooking up the pescatarian version of its famous sandwich at participating restaurants.The sandwich will be available throughout Lent until Saturday, April 20. It will join the menu, along with the Deluxe Fish Sandwich, which includes cheese, and will be served with waffle potato fries.