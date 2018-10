Chick-fil-A is giving away free chicken biscuits in October to Triangle area customers.Every customer can get a free chicken biscuit by logging into the Chick-fil-A App and creating or signing into their Chick-fil-A One account.The fast food restaurant said the free food is a "thank you" to Triangle customers for their years of support.The chicken biscuits can be redeemed at participating Triangle Chick-fil-A restaurants during breakfast hours until Oct. 31.