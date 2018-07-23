FOOD & DRINK

Chick-fil-A testing make-at-home meal kits in Atlanta

Now you can make Chick-fil-A at home. (Chick-fil-A)

Chick-fil-A is allowing their customers to become chefs with new make at home meal kits.

The fast food chain said the kits will be available in 150 Atlanta-area restaurants beginning August 27 for a limited time. Chick-fil-A is using the limited release to help decide whether they will introduce the kits nationwide. Customers outside of Atlanta can express their interest in the kits through Chick-fil-A's website.

Atlanta-area customers can pick up the meal kits in the drive-thru or at the counter, with no subscription or advance planning required. The kits will serve two people and cost $15.89.

The recipes shown on Chick-fil-A's website include chicken parmesan, chicken enchiladas, chicken flatbread, pan roasted chicken and crispy Dijon chicken, which resembles the restaurant's famous fried chicken.

Chick-fil-A said the meal kits should take 30 minutes to prepare.
