Chick-fil-A to close downtown Raleigh location

When it comes to favorite fast-food joints, consumers can't stop clucking about Chick-fil-A.

RALEIGH --
If you're in downtown Raleigh and want some Chick-fil-A, you soon won't be able to satisfy your craving.

The Chic-fil-A on Fayetteville Street will be closing Nov. 16.

Workers said the closure is due to a lease change.

Employees who wish to stay with Chick-fil-A will be relocated to other restaurants in the Triangle.

A list of other Triangle locations can be found on Chick-fil-A's website.

