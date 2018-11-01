Chick-fil-A to close downtown Raleigh location

RALEIGH (WTVD) --If you're in downtown Raleigh and want some Chick-fil-A, you soon won't be able to satisfy your craving.
The Chic-fil-A on Fayetteville Street will be closing Nov. 16.
Workers said the closure is due to a lease change.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
Employees who wish to stay with Chick-fil-A will be relocated to other restaurants in the Triangle.
A list of other Triangle locations can be found on Chick-fil-A's website.
This video above is from a related story.