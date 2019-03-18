Food & Drink

Chick-fil-A welcomes spring with new 'Frosted Key Lime' treat

EMBED <>More Videos

Chick-fil-A welcomes spring with new 'Frosted Key Lime' treat

Chick-fil-A is welcoming spring with a new treat for its customers.

Starting March 18, the chicken chain will release its new frosted key lime drink, which will be available at all restaurants through May 25 or while supplies last.

"We are delighted to launch another seasonal, frosted treat this spring," said Leslie Neslage, menu lead for the menu and packaging team at Chick-fil-A. "Frosted Key Lime is both tart and sweet and will be a delicious, lower calorie treat that all customers can enjoy throughout the day."

SEE MORE: Chick-fil-A rated best customer service in America

The drink is a hand-spun combination of vanilla IceDream, lemonade and a natural, sugar-free lime flavoring made from a blend of key limes, kaffir limes and Persian limes.

"Frosted Key Lime is a delicious on-the-go snack or treat that is lighter than a milkshake and packs in super foods such as spirulina and turmeric," the release said.

The 16-ounce drink will start at $3.25, and can be made with diet or regular lemonade.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
food & drinkchick fil aus worlddrinkingspring
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Drive-by shooting injures 2 in Durham
Nash County man wanted for wife's murder caught in Arizona, officials say
UNC student brings free medical care to rural North Carolina
Wake County Animal Center to run adoption deal
ECU Chancellor announces resignation
George Strait sets new concert attendance record at NRG Stadium
Man hurt in Raleigh shooting, officials say
Show More
ITC Deer Park plant fire spreads to 6 more tanks
Burger King employees allegedly attacked over tomato
New guidelines advise against low-dose aspirin to prevent strokes for older adults
Police searching for suspects after shots fired at Raleigh business
Get coffee every day for $5 per month at Burger King
More TOP STORIES News