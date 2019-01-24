CHICK-FIL-A

Chick-fil-A at Atlanta stadium won't make Sunday exception for Super Bowl

EMBED </>More Videos

Chick-Fil-A Joins BBVA Compass Stadium Concessions Menu

ATLANTA, Georgia --
While Chick-fil-A is known for being closed on Sundays, they don't plan to bend that rule for Super Bowl LIII, WSB-TV reports.

The fast-food restaurant says they will not open its doors when the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams play in Atlanta.

The Chick-fil-A senior manager of partnerships and activation marketing, John Mattioli, addressed the decision in a 2017 email to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution with the following statement:

"We're always looking for ways to get Chick-fil-A to our loyal and passionate customers in the most convenient and personal ways. What better place than at the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium, particularly with the upcoming Chick-fil-A Kickoff Games, Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and Atlanta United matches. We're excited to have the chance to serve customers at a number of other events taking place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium throughout the year, including non-Sunday Falcons games, concerts, and the many other marquee events this best-in-class venue will host."

The restaurant has made exceptions before, including during the blackout at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in 2017. The founder, Truett Cathy, established the policy in 1946 as a way to give employees a day to worship and rest.

Video above from previously published story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodchick-fil-areligionSuper Bowl 53Super Bowlu.s. & worldGeorgia
CHICK-FIL-A
Chick-fil-A dubs waffles fries most popular menu item
Get free sandwich with Chick-fil-A delivery
Chick-fil-A to close downtown Raleigh location
Chick-fil-A offers free breakfast in October
More chick-fil-a
FOOD & DRINK
General Mills recalls bags of flour over salmonella concerns
Fun facts about peanut butter
Valentine's Day Sweethearts candy unavailable this year
Free bacon available on any menu item at McDonald's during 'Bacon Hour'
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Casey Lynn Hathaway: Weather conditions hamper search for 3-year-old
How 'going green' is now an option after death
We heard thunder, so will we see snow?
From yoga with kittens to the food truck rodeo, things to do this weekend
Several homes in Durham burglarized, some while residents were home
Superintendent accused of lying to get help for sick student
Flu responsible for 23 NC deaths so far this season
'Like getting eaten alive:' Man attacked by pit bulls he helped raise
Show More
5-year-old left on school bus for 7 hours in Delaware
A year later, formerly conjoined twins learning to grow independently
Morning rain is causing traffic accidents throughout Raleigh
22 horses, dog died from starvation, Wake County Animal Control says
General Mills recalls bags of flour over salmonella concerns
More News