On Sunday, Sept. 30, 50 percent of each sale at North Carolina Chipotle restaurants will go directly to the United Way Hurricane Florence Recovery Fund.
60 Chipotle restaurants in North Carolina will be taking part from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The funds will help United Way meet storm-related needs and support recovery efforts through the affected regions.
MORE HURRICANE FLORENCE COVERAGE
Chipotle donating proceeds to help Florence efforts
CHIPOTLE
More chipotle
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
More News