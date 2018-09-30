CHIPOTLE

Chipotle donating proceeds to help Florence efforts

EMBED </>More Videos

On Sunday, Sept. 30, 50 percent of each sale at North Carolina Chipotle restaurants will go directly to the United Way Hurricane Florence Recovery Fund.

On Sunday, Sept. 30, 50 percent of each sale at North Carolina Chipotle restaurants will go directly to the United Way Hurricane Florence Recovery Fund.

60 Chipotle restaurants in North Carolina will be taking part from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The funds will help United Way meet storm-related needs and support recovery efforts through the affected regions.

MORE HURRICANE FLORENCE COVERAGE
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodchipotlehurricane florencehurricanecharitiescharityfoodNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHIPOTLE
SCAM ALERT: Chipotle is not giving away $100 gift cards for National Avocado Day
Chipotle gives away free guacamole on National Avocado Day
Chipotle closing up to 65 stores as part of restructuring
TODAY: Cheesy sweater gets you free Chipotle queso
More chipotle
FOOD & DRINK
How to score a free cup of coffee and more Saturday
Where to eat in Wade: Your guide to the Raleigh neighborhood's top 5 restaurants
DeeLuxe Chicken opens its doors in Walltown
Kebab Skewer brings Middle-Eastern fare to Cary
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
3-year-old child rescued from stolen car in Durham
No one hurt after late-night standoff involving Raleigh police
Indonesia tsunami toll tops 800 amid search for survivors
Child struck by car in Raleigh
Mobile retail businesses set up for Wide Open Bluegrass
Man fatally tosses 4-year-old brother from New York apartment
2 Mississippi police officers dead, suspect in custody after confrontation
Tesla and Musk settle gov't suit for $40M; Musk to stay CEO
Show More
How to score a free cup of coffee and more Saturday
Southwest Airlines passenger calls flight attendant N-word
NJ family: Baby in nurse's care severely burned during bath
Florida grandma scares off naked intruder by popping her dentures out
Sex robot brothel planned for Houston comes to a halt
More News