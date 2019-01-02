Nobody wants to hear about your New Year’s resolutions. And with our new menu shortcuts nobody will have to (because your mouth will be full). Meet our new #keto, #Whole30, #paleo, and #highprotein bowls: https://t.co/v2fA8uVVrV — Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) January 2, 2019

You can still eat Chipotle with your New Year's dieting resolutions, thanks to their new Lifestyle Bowls.The four new bowls cater to those on a keto, paleo, or high-protein diet, or to those simply seeking healthier dining options in general."Nobody wants to hear about your New Year's resolutions. And with our new menu shortcuts nobody will have to," the restaurant chain said in a tweet announcing the new menu options.Here they are!Chipotle describes these new selections as, "ready-to-eat bowls that fit your lifestyle."