Ashley Christensen to open chicken sandwich restaurants in Raleigh, Cary, Durham

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Award-winning Raleigh chef Ashley Christensen has announced the name and locations of three new restaurants specializing in crispy chicken sandwiches.
BB's will be opening in Raleigh, Cary and Durham this year.
Christensen says BB's is inspired by her fried chicken recipe and she describes the sandwich as "simple but delicious, with high-quality, fresh ingredients and thoughtful preparation."
Christensen, the 2019 James Beard Award for Outstanding Chef, says BB's began as a nickname.
"We were sitting in Beasley's Chicken + Honey, my full-service restaurant dedicated to fried chicken, and joked that this new venture would be like a 'baby Beasley's', so we started referring to it as BB's," Christensen says on the BB's website. "After trying out many other options for names, we couldn't shake this one."
Christensen describes the sandwiches as having a "shatteringly crispy fried chicken breast on a locally-made fresh brioche bun with a swipe of mayo."
The sandwiches can be customized with pickles, special toppings and sauces like Carolina Reaper hot mayo.
BB's will also offer sides, salads, milkshakes, and wine and beer.
Here are the locations and projected opening dates of the three locations:
Raleigh
Midtown East shopping center off Wake Forest Road near Wegmans
Opening Summer 2020
Durham
University Hill shopping center in the South Square area on Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard.
Opening Summer 2020
Cary
Parkside Town Commons shopping center near the Triangle Expressway and Hwy 55.
Opening Late 2020
