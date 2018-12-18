CEREAL

General Mills announces new cereals: Cinnamon Toast Crunch Churros, Fruity Lucky Charms, Chocolate Toast Crunch

EMBED </>More Videos

General Mills unveils 3 new cereal options that bring a twist to classics. 6abc.com report on December 18, 2018.

By Digital Producer Brock Koller
Attention breakfast connoisseurs, there are three new choices coming to a cereal aisle near you.

General Mills has unveiled their latest creations that put a spin on some of their classics.



Cinnamon Toast Crunch Churros will see a twist on the popular cereal.

General Mills describes the cereal as "bite-size churros, dusted with real cinnamon." They also say you can count on each bite staying crunchy in milk!



General Mills is also bringing back a variation of Cinnamon Toast Crunch that hasn't been seen in years - Chocolate Toast Crunch.

The "fan-favorite" cereal, with real cocoa and cinnamon, was discontinued in 2016, but thanks to consumer demand - including a Change.org petition - the company brought it back.

And 'magically delicious' Lucky Charms is about to get more magical (and maybe delicious) with Fruity Lucky Charms.



"A mix of fruity-flavored cereal with its beloved marshmallows to bring cereal-lovers a magical delight," the company says.



General Mills says these three cereals will be hitting stores by early 2019. Each sells between $3.99 (Mid-Size) and $4.99 (Family Size).
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodconsumerfoodcerealbreakfastsupermarket
CEREAL
Sour Patch Kids cereal to hit Walmart shelves in December
Honey Smacks returns to shelves with new recipe after recall
Golden Girls cereal available at Target
Trix brings classic shapes back to iconic cereal
More cereal
FOOD & DRINK
Farm tied to romaine E. coli outbreak recalling cauliflower in NC
Krispy Kreme brings back gingerbread glazed doughnut
Here are Raleigh's top 5 New American spots | Hoodline
Try this $500 brownie covered in gold
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Raleigh man hired as 'private investigator' in murder-for-hire plot arrested
Hidden History of North Carolina's own Christmas Town
Johnston County couple charged with stealing deputy's patrol car
Girl's inoperable brain tumor disappears, baffling doctors
Police: Man tried to pay for McDonald's with bag of weed
VIDEO: New York mom takes down man trying to steal her car
Fort Bragg sergeant accused of raping young girl
Judge delays Michael Flynn's sentencing amid 'disgust' for crimes
Show More
Police: Dad tried to drown his 6-month-old daughter in pond
Four members of same family arrested for shoplifting at Raleigh Belk store
Delaying school start times benefits students, study says
Governor Cooper vetoing bill with congressional race redo
Trump Foundation to dissolve, donate assets amid lawsuit
More News