FOOD & DRINK

Clayton's 3 favorite spots to find low-priced Italian food

Ray's Pizza. | Photo: Ray D./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for a mouthwatering Italian meal near you? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Italian restaurants around Clayton, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings for pizza, pasta and more.

1. Primo Pizza



Photo: josey h./Yelp

Topping the list is Primo Pizza. Located at 226 E. Main St., it is the highest rated low-priced Italian restaurant in Clayton, boasting four stars out of 35 reviews on Yelp. This family-owned joint specializes in New York-style pies and touts its made-from-scratch fare and farm-fresh ingredients.

Check out the New York White with ricotta cheese, olive oil and garlic; the Supreme with pepperoni, sausage, ham, hamburger, peppers and onions; or the Vegetarian with peppers, onions, mushrooms and black olives. A full list of pies can be seen here. Primo also serves up calzones, stromboli, salads and pasta.

2. Ray's Pizza



Photo: ray's pizza/Yelp

Next up is Ray's Pizza, situated at 529 NC Highway 42 West. With four stars out of 27 reviews on Yelp, the pizzeria has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a budget-friendly option.

This eatery is located in a BP gas station and offers pizzas, salads, wings and sandwiches. Look for the pepperoni and pineapple or barbecue chicken pizzas; a Philly cheesesteak sub sandwich; or wings doused in a variety of sauce options.

3. 3 Olives Pizza & Deli



Photo: 3 Olives Pizza & Deli/Yelp

3 Olives Pizza & Deli, located at 1225 Amelia Church Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the low-priced Italian eatery four stars out of 13 reviews. This family-owned business set up shop in 2009 and now has three locations in North Carolina.

Expect specialty pizza options such as the Pepperoni Supreme with extra pepperoni and extra cheese; the Chicken Alfredo with chicken, onions and tomatoes; and the Deluxe with pepperoni, sausage, peppers, mushrooms and onions. Cold and hot subs are on offer, as are classic pasta dishes like lasagna, baked ziti, spaghetti and chicken Alfredo. Take a look at the full menu here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodline
FOOD & DRINK
Burgers done well: Chapel Hill's top 4 burger options
Lay's slices up the 'Tastes Of America' for summer 2018
Craving a hot dog? Here are some great local spots
IHOP offering 60 cent pancakes on July 17
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Employee shot during bank robbery in Durham, police say
Autopsy confirms 3-year-old Mariah Woods died from chloroform toxicity
UNC's Larry Fedora: The game of football is 'under attack'
Family mourning 10-year-old girl killed in I-40 crash near Garner
Parents charged in infant's death after placing him on 'time out'
Teen bitten by shark off New York island, officials confirm
Mom blames confusing cookie packaging for daughter's death
ESPYS: Jim Kelly to be honored amid cancer fight
Show More
21-year-old indicted, charged with involuntary manslaughter in crash that killed his friend
NCSHP participating in nationwide "Best Looking Cruiser Contest"
Family feuds over $1.2 million winning lottery ticket
EEE case in Onslow County increases mosquito concerns
Starbucks store saves photoshoot for teen with cerebral palsy
More News