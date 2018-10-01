Clayton's top 4 spots to score pizza without breaking the bank

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable pizza sources in Clayton, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.
1. Primo Pizza
Photo: Mrs. R./Yelp
Topping the list is Primo Pizza, which specializes in New York-style pies. Located at 226 E. Main St., it is the highest-rated inexpensive pizza spot in Clayton, boasting four stars out of 38 reviews on Yelp. The family-owned pizzeria touts its made-from-scratch fare and farm fresh ingredients.
Grab a slice of the cheese, meat lovers, vegetarian or Hawaiian pizzas or order a full-sized pie like the New Yorker, made with pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, green peppers and onions.
Take it from Yelper Kristin K., who reviewed the pizza shop earlier this year: "This is the best pizza around. My husband is from New York and says this is the closest to true New York pizza around here. ... The ratio of sauce to cheese and pepperoni is perfect. The dough is perfect with just the right amount of softness to crunch."
2. Ray's Pizza
Photo: ray's pizza/Yelp
Next up is Ray's Pizza, situated at 529 NC Highway 42 West. With four stars out of 27 reviews on Yelp, the pizzeria has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a low-priced option. In addition to classic pizza flavors, the spot offers Mediterranean feta and roasted red pepper salads, wings doused in lemon pepper, honey mustard and spicy barbecue sauces and more.
"Love Ray's Pizza! Best pizza in town and great delivery time. My family really loves the zeppoles and the pizza of course," wrote Ruth N., who reviewed it April 30.
3. 3 Olives Pizza & Deli
Photo: crystal h./Yelp
3 Olives Pizza & Deli, located at 1225 Amelia Church Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the eatery four stars out of 17 reviews. Menu items include the Meat Supreme with pepperoni, beef, ham, sausage and bacon; Veggie Supreme with green peppers, mushrooms, onions and black olives; and Pepperoni Supreme with extra pepperoni and extra cheese. (Find the full menu here.)
"Amazing pizza and great delivery," wrote Yelper Reginald S. "The pizza had everything just right -- the crunch of the crust and the crisp taste of the ingredients used."
4. Big Cheese Pizza
Photo: kurt h./Yelp
Then there's Big Cheese Pizza, a budget-friendly go-to that has received four stars out of 14 Yelp reviews. Try the Big Supreme pizza with pepperoni, Italian sausage, beef, onion, mushrooms and green peppers. Head over to 11373 US 70 Bus Highway West to see why it's such a popular spot.
Yelper Kat N R. wrote, "The owner is super sweet! The pizza tastes better to me than at the huge chain places and the employees are always nice and efficient. This is my go to."