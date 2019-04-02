Food & Drink

President's call to close Mexico border could bring an end to avocados in U.S.

EMBED <>More Videos

Mission Producer, the world's largest avocado producer, says if President Trump closes down the border will Mexico, the US could run out of avocados in three weeks.

SAN FRANCISCO -- Like avocados? If the answer is yes, then you probably do not want President Trump to make good on his call to close the U.S. border with Mexico.

According to Reuters, Mission Producer, the world's largest avocado producer, said if that happens, the U.S. could run out of avocados in three weeks.

This time of year, we get virtually all of our avocados from Mexico.

The California crop is just starting and won't be ready for another month or so.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says half of imported vegetables and 40-percent of imported fruit are grown in Mexico.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinksan franciscomexicoavocadou.s. & worldfruitborder crisis
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Woman charged in stabbing of Macy's worker at Streets at Southpoint in Durham
City of Raleigh apologizes after military training exercise causes fear
'Inside Edition' anchor to undergo surgery after viewer spots lump
Mom killed in front of her kids while helping disabled man
Vegetable lovers are eager to try 'caulilini'
Farm owners outraged after dogs kill nearly 30 farm animals in Hoke County
NC couple celebrates 82 years of marriage
Show More
Fractured rib, leg, arm: Raleigh parents accused of abusing 7-week-old
I-Team: Dozens of NC counties sue Big Pharma over opioid crisis
New urgent care just for kids opens in Wake County
Moore County charter school to move to 4-day week next school year
UNC puts women's basketball staff on leave pending program review
More TOP STORIES News