Comedy, hibachi and more: Explore Chapel Hill's 4 newest businesses

Mr Tokyo Japanese Restaurant
Photo: mr tokyo japanese restaurant/Yelp
Mr Tokyo Japanese Restaurant is a sushi bar and Japanese spot that's located at 1722 Fordham Blvd., Suite #105A. With 4.5 stars out of 21 reviews so far on Yelp, the new arrival is receiving positive attention.
The business, which has three other locations in North Carolina, offers unlimited sushi and hibachi. Mr Tokyo Japanese Restaurant does add a surcharge for any uneaten portions. Click here to see its wide variety of sushi and hibachi offerings at lunch.
Yelper Lilly W. noted, "You seriously need to come here if you love sushi. It's unlimited sushi and both the quality and value are great. Be careful when ordering: this spot will charge you a fee for uneaten sushi."
CAVA
Photo: cava/Yelp
Stroll over to 79 S. Elliott Road and you'll find CAVA, a new Mediterranean eatery. Yelpers are fans of CAVA: it's got five stars out of 11 reviews, so far.
CAVA is a national chain with more than 70 locations across the country. It specializes in traditional Greek and Mediterranean cuisine. Customers can build their own meal by choosing a base, protein and toppings along with dips and spreads. Take a gander at the menu here.
Yelper Alexa L. wrote, "We tried the lamb meatballs and the falafel. Both were great! The saffron rice was terrific, as were all the toppings and sauces."
Meet Fresh
Photo: jaehee y./Yelp
Meet Fresh is a new spot to score desserts and more at 407 Meadowmont Village Circle. With 4.5 stars out of 20 reviews on Yelp so far, Meet Fresh is proving to be a popular addition to the neighborhood.
This worldwide chain specializes in taro balls and herbal jelly desserts. Try the icy grass jelly and shaved ice. Meet Fresh also offers an assortment of teas to complement your dessert.
Yelper Rachel L. noted, "I highly recommend the shaved ice plates that come with toppings, condensed milk drizzle and a scoop of ice cream on top."
The Pit Chapel Hill
Photo: rachel r./Yelp
Comedy club The Pit Chapel Hill recently debuted at 462 W. Franklin St. With 3.5 stars out of three reviews on Yelp so far, it's still early days for the new arrival.
This spot features a main stage, full bar, coffee shop and classroom space. It specializes in the development of original comedy. The Pit Chapel Hill also offers private event space and an art gallery.
Bennett N. noted on Yelp, "I attended a private workshop here this evening with a group of friends and we had a blast. I look forward to coming back for date night as it's the perfect place!"