FOOD & DRINK

Comfort food? Ohio State University installs bacon vending machine

EMBED </>More Videos

Ohio State students can get bacon anytime with a newly installed vending machine.

COLUMBUS, Ohio --
Many Ohio State University students are taking a break from studying for final exams by making a bacon run.

Senior Sarah Page, who studies meat science, says the bacon vending machine at the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences has turned out to be even more popular than expected. It has to be restocked four or five times a day. It offers cooked bacon strips and bacon bits for $1.

Proceeds will benefit the meat science program. Members of the program are responsible for the bacon machine operation on the Columbus campus.

The Ohio Pork Council sponsored the machine, with bacon donations from Smithfield, Hormel and Sugardale.

The machine will remain on campus through Dec. 13.

Pre-dental student Shay Merritte loves "the overall Ohioness of it."

And the bacon.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodbaconohiofoodbizarrecollegecollege studentsstudentsOhio
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Historic Allen & Son barbecue restaurant in Chapel Hill closes
$100,000 in red meat, chicken donated to Food Bank by U.S. Foods
CoreLife Eatery brings healthy fast-casual bowls to Raleigh
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Arrest made in kidnapping and murder of 13-year-old Hania Aguilar
NC snow: Timeline of snowfall forecast
Protect your pipes, plants, pets ahead of coming winter storm
For first time, prosecutors connect Trump to a federal crime
Wake County ends cooperation with feds over deportation
Todd Gurley pays off layaway items at Tarboro Walmart
Marines to honor Hania Aguilar at funeral
Woman dies from brain-eating amoebas after using neti pot
Show More
New Durham County sheriff ends honoring of ICE detainers
Hope Mills assistant coach accused of sending sexually explicit texts to student
Fort Bragg family loses home in Alaska earthquake
Granville Co. orphanage employee accused of sex crime against child
I-Team: Man out $500 trying to buy puppy online
More News